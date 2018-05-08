Milkman who snuck drugs, phones into prison being sentenced

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - Sentencing is set for a milk deliveryman accused of hiding marijuana, tobacco and cellphones inside milk cartons and smuggling them into an Ohio prison.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says defendant Ray Adams made $2,000 delivering contraband to Lebanon Correctional Facility in southwest Ohio.

Adams pleaded guilty in March to illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility. He faces up to five years in prison at sentencing on Tuesday.

Adams was arrested Jan. 8 after authorities searched the nearly 30,000 half-pint milk cartons he was delivering that day and found contraband, including 12 cellphones, in 30 of them.

Defense attorney Will Oswall Jr. has declined to comment ahead of sentencing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.