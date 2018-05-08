Ex-doctor gets 8-year prison sentence on drug, fraud charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Prosecutors in Kentucky say a former doctor whose patient died of a drug overdose has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison.
U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman tells news outlets in a statement that 66-year-old Charles Fred Gott was sentenced on Monday. U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers also ordered Gott to pay restitution and court costs totaling more than $160,000 and a $17,500 fine in addition to the prison term.
Coleman says Gott pleaded guilty to conspiring to illegally distribute drugs that included methadone, fentanyl and hydrocodone between June 2010 and September 2013. He also pleaded guilty to health care fraud.
Court records say state police started investigating Gott's pain-management practice after a deputy Warren County coroner reported responding to the overdose death of one of Gott's patients.
