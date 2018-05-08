Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
Tonight will be clear and Wednesday clouds will increase with scattered showers possible by late afternoon.Full Story >
According to Mason City Schools, the high school has been evacuated after a small fire in the wood shop Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children put out an alert for a missing Mason teenager.Full Story >
Several parents are alarmed after lead and arsenic were found on one of the baseball fields at Little Fenway Park on Furlong Drive in Whitewater Township.Full Story >
Road work continues in Boone County on a project coming up on two years in the making.Full Story >
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsFull Story >
New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unityFull Story >
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedFull Story >
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceFull Story >
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."Full Story >
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showFull Story >
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedFull Story >
