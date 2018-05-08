Commercial kitchen venting company expanding in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A commercial kitchen ventilation company is building a $6.6 million facility to expand its operations in south central Kentucky.
Halton Co. will build a 55,000-square-foot (5,100-square-meter) facility in Scottsville that will house the company's Halton Air Moving division, which supplies the North American market.
The new location will make emission control devices, specialized air handling units and other products.
Gov. Matt Bevin's office made the announcement on Monday. Bevin says Halton Co. "has proven itself to be an exemplary corporate citizen and strong economic partner of the Commonwealth."
The company moved to Allen County in 1997, where it currently employs 160 people.
