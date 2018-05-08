Report: Kentucky tourism generates $15 billion impact

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The economic impact of Kentucky's tourism industry has jumped nearly 4 percent to more than $15 billion.

A report commissioned by the Kentucky Department of Tourism shows the industry supports more than 195,000 jobs across the state and generated $1.5 billion in taxes. Of that tax money, $202 million went to local governments while the rest went to the state government.

Tourists spending money in Kentucky accounted for more than $9.5 billion of the $15 billion impact. Tourism jobs accounted for $3.3 billion in wages to Kentucky workers.

Department of Tourism Commissioner Kristen Branscum said all of the state's nine tourism regions posted gains in 2017. The largest gain was the Western Waterlands Region, which increased 6.4 percent.

