1 dead, 2 hurt in connected West Price Hill shootings

Cincinnati police respond to a double shooting on Rosemont Avenue Monday night. (FOX19 NOW)

A 20-year-old man died and another two men were hurt in connected shootings in West Price Hill Monday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to a report of a double shooting at a residence in the 800 block of Rosemont Avenue just before 7 p.m.

They said one of the victims, Jermaine Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his back, police said. He was undergoing surgery late Monday and his condition was not immediately available.

A short time later, officers responded to a report of a shooting about a mile away in the area of West Liberty Street at Illiff Avenue.

A third shooting victim at that scene was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

His condition was not released.

Police also did not release suspect information or announce arrests overnight as they continued to investigate.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.