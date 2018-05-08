Couple shot when someone fires into their Lincoln Heights home

Sheriff's investigators say someone fired bullets through this window at the couple's home.

A man and woman in their 50s were shot inside their home on Congress Avenue in Lincoln Heights Monday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. (All photos: FOX19 NOW)

A married couple in their 50s are expected to recover after someone fired into their Lincoln Heights home and shot them Monday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a double shooting in the 1200 block of Congress Avenue about 10 p.m., sheriff's officials said ion a prepared statement early Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found Anthony Alexander, 59, and his wife, Chirklet Alexander, 57, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Someone fired into the couple's residence several times, striking Anthony Alexander in the back and grazing his wife as they stood in an upstairs bedroom.

They were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said at the scene Monday night.

Both are listed in stable condition, sheriff's officials said in their prepared statement early Tuesday.

No suspects have been identified while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 513-851-6000, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

