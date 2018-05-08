'Get out of our country': Teen, family harassed for speaking Spa - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Get out of our country': Teen, family harassed for speaking Spanish

Karla Cerbin-Cazarin said she is outraged following the incident at McDonald's. (Source: KIRO/CNN) Karla Cerbin-Cazarin said she is outraged following the incident at McDonald's. (Source: KIRO/CNN)

EDMONDS, WA (KIRO/CNN) - A family's simple conversation last Friday resulted in harassment and an arrest.

Karla Cerbin-Cazarin was speaking in her native tongue when a woman began berating her for not speaking English.

"I just don't feel comfortable speaking my own language in this country anymore," said Cerbin-Cazarin.

Cerbin-Cazarin said her family was speaking Spanish inside a McDonald’s when they became a target.

A witness told police a woman started yelling racist epithets at the family, saying, "Get out of our country."  

The woman also said, "If you don't speak English you shouldn't be here."

The woman left the restaurant and that's when the family said she opened the door of an empty car in the parking lot, thinking it was theirs, and spat inside of it.

"Seeing my family go through that, I felt really angry, really disgusted at what she did," Cerbin-Cazarin said.

The car did not belong to Cerbin-Cazarin’s family but the woman seemed threatening enough for a witness to call the police.

"I just saw the police officer," said a witness.

People who worked nearby were surprised that an allegation of hate speech drew out police.

"Oh wow," said Sara Foster. "That's a little surprising, I wasn't expecting that."

Edmonds police said they got the license plate of the suspect's car from witnesses and arrested her the same day.

Cerbin-Cazarin said it wasn't just hate speech, it was a threat against her family, including her little brother.

She translated her family's story for police and admits that her family and her brother are reeling despite the arrest.

"I was crying with him," she said. "It just doesn't feel right. He doesn't want to speak his own language anymore."

The 59-year-old suspect posted bond the same day she was arrested, according to jail records.

At the time, she had not yet been charged.

Copyright 2018 KIRO via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • From prison to politics: Chelsea Manning runs for US Senate

    From prison to politics: Chelsea Manning runs for US Senate

    Monday, May 7 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-07 05:44:37 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-05-08 13:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). In this April 18, 2018 photo, Chelsea Manning, right, poses for a photograph with the Rev. Annie Chambers, a Green Party candidate for Maryland Lieutenant Governor, at an anti-fracking rally in Baltimore. A year since forme...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). In this April 18, 2018 photo, Chelsea Manning, right, poses for a photograph with the Rev. Annie Chambers, a Green Party candidate for Maryland Lieutenant Governor, at an anti-fracking rally in Baltimore. A year since forme...
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). In this April 18, 2018 photo, Chelsea Manning, right, poses for a photograph with the Rev. Annie Chambers, a Green Party candidate for Maryland Lieutenant Governor, at an anti-fracking rally in Baltimore. A year since forme...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). In this April 18, 2018 photo, Chelsea Manning, right, poses for a photograph with the Rev. Annie Chambers, a Green Party candidate for Maryland Lieutenant Governor, at an anti-fracking rally in Baltimore. A year since forme...

    It's one of the most unconventional U.S. Senate bids in recent memory: America's most famous convicted leaker is seeking to win Maryland's Democratic primary.

    Full Story >

    It's one of the most unconventional U.S. Senate bids in recent memory: America's most famous convicted leaker is seeking to win Maryland's Democratic primary.

    Full Story >

  • World to learn fate of Iran nuclear pact Tuesday afternoon

    World to learn fate of Iran nuclear pact Tuesday afternoon

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:25:44 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-05-08 12:59:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). In this May 5, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Trump says he will announce his decision on w...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). In this May 5, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Trump says he will announce his decision on w...

    As they braced for an expected withdrawal Tuesday, U.S. officials were dusting off plans for how to sell a pullout to the public and explain its complex ramifications to the global financial world.

    Full Story >

    As they braced for an expected withdrawal Tuesday, U.S. officials were dusting off plans for how to sell a pullout to the public and explain its complex ramifications to the global financial world.

    Full Story >

  • GOP frets over West Virginia as 4 states decide primaries

    GOP frets over West Virginia as 4 states decide primaries

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:15:05 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-05-08 12:59:49 GMT
    On the ballot for the GOP in West Virginia is Don Blankenship, who served time in prison over mining safety violations that led to a fatal accident. (Source: WSAZ/CNN)On the ballot for the GOP in West Virginia is Don Blankenship, who served time in prison over mining safety violations that led to a fatal accident. (Source: WSAZ/CNN)

    Voters in the heart of Trump country are ready to decide the fate of Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship of West Virginia.

    Full Story >

    Voters in the heart of Trump country are ready to decide the fate of Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship of West Virginia.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly