Video: Officers save woman in sinking car

SUGAR LAND, TX (CNN) - Body cam video shows police jumping into a lake to pull a driver out of a car Saturday morning at around 6:30 a.m. in the Houston suburb.

Witnesses said the fast-moving car jumped a curb and accelerated off an embankment.

Responding officers broke a window and pulled a woman out of the car shortly before it sank below the surface.

The woman, who was not injured, told police she fell asleep behind the wheel.

One officer was treated for minor cuts.

The lake is a known habitat for alligators and snakes.

