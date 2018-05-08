Kentucky sheriff: Man fatally shoots other man then himself

WARSAW, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say they don't yet know what led a 35-year-old man to fatally shoot another man before killing himself.

The shooting happened in downtown Warsaw on Monday morning.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Steven Dykes says that Gallatin County Sheriff Josh Neale was the first on the scene. The sheriff began negotiating Treigh Monroe of Louisville who was holding 54-year-old Dwight Wesley of Bennington, Indiana, at gunpoint.

Dykes said Monroe shot Wesley and then turned the gun on himself. The sheriff didn't fire any shots.

Monroe died at the scene and Wesley died a short time later at a hospital. Autopsies have been scheduled for both.

Dykes said investigators are trying to determine whether the men knew each other and what led them to Warsaw.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.