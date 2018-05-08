Driver accused of trying to run over officers arrested

Cincinnati police investigate after a suspect crashed this vehicle near Monroe Street and Terhune Alley and then fled on April 25. (FOX19 NOW)

The driver accused of trying to run over four Cincinnati police officers was apprehended Monday and is set to face a judge Tuesday.

Darris Devaughn is held without bond on four counts of felonious assault at the Hamilton County jail.

According to record records, Devaughn fled police and then tried to run the officers over as they approached him during a drug investigation in the 2500 block of Hemlock Street in Walnut Hills on April 25.

Two of the officers were nearly struck by the driver side front end and the other two were nearly sideswiped by the driver side door panel, police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

