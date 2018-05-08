University of Cincinnati revokes Cosby's honorary degree

CINCINNATI (AP) - University of Cincinnati trustees have revoked Bill Cosby's honorary degree from the school, joining at least two dozen others that rescinded honors for the comedian before or after his sexual assault conviction last month.
The trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved revoking Cosby's 2001 honorary doctor of humane letters degree, saying they "abhor sexual violence." University President Neville Pinto echoed that in a statement expressing support for survivors of sexual assault.
Jurors in Pennsylvania convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The 80-year-old Cosby maintains his innocence and says he'll appeal.
Yale, Temple and Carnegie Mellon universities are among those that revoked honors after Cosby's conviction. More than 20 institutions had taken similar action earlier based on the allegations against him.
