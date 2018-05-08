Video: Man saves drowning deer

A man was able to swim the deer to safety. (Source: Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable/Facebook)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX (RNN) - A deer found himself in deep trouble in Lake Conroe, but luckily, kind humans came to his aid.

A nearby resident took it upon himself to rescue a deer he found in distress on Sunday, and the Montgomery County Precinct 1's Constable's office assisted in the rescue, which they posted on Facebook.

In the video, the man is seen swimming using only his legs, holding up the deer.

Authorities helped the rescuer by giving the man a flotation device and lifting the deer out of the lake once the man swam to some steps.

The exhausted deer rested on the grass, tuckered out by his struggle in the water.

Deer, dogs and even livestock have gotten stuck in the lake, which is difficult to get out of because of retaining walls that keep the shore from eroding, Lt. Timothy Cade told KHOU.

Cade also warned people that rescuing deer is dangerous work because the animals can kick and hurt rescuers.

Lake Conroe, on the San Jacinto River, was built near Houston in 1973 as an alternate water source for the city.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.