Ex-president sued by U of L wants school to cover his costs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The former president of the University of Louisville wants the school's investment arm he's accused of mishandling to cover his legal expenses in its lawsuit.
The Courier Journal reports James Ramsey filed a motion this month asking a judge to order the University of Louisville Foundation to pay his expenses because the case is connected to his service for the nonprofit.
The university and its foundation sued Ramsey last month, accusing him of overseeing schemes to steer millions of dollars from the foundation into unauthorized ventures, depleting the endowment while padding his own compensation.
Ramsey says the foundation is required to indemnify him by its bylaws, which have since been changed.
University spokesman John Karman says the intentional misconduct outlined in the lawsuit means Ramsey isn't entitled to indemnification.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children put out an alert for a missing Mason teenager.Full Story >
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children put out an alert for a missing Mason teenager.Full Story >
A woman fighting to keep drugs out of her neighborhood says she got a violent warning from a local dealer Tuesday night.Full Story >
A woman fighting to keep drugs out of her neighborhood says she got a violent warning from a local dealer Tuesday night.Full Story >
University of Cincinnati trustees have revoked Bill Cosby's honorary degree.Full Story >
University of Cincinnati trustees have revoked Bill Cosby's honorary degree.Full Story >
A scary situation in Blanchester Tuesday morning turned out to be a misunderstanding.Full Story >
A scary situation in Blanchester Tuesday morning turned out to be a misunderstanding.Full Story >
The John Gotti biopic filmed in the Tri-State will premiere next week at the Cannes Film Festival.Full Story >
The John Gotti biopic filmed in the Tri-State will premiere next week at the Cannes Film Festival.Full Story >