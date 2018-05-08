Ken Jeong stops comedy show to treat fan having a seizure

(RNN) – Actor and stand-up comedian Ken Jeong proved that his medical degree is no farce.

He was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix over the weekend when a woman in the audience began having a seizure.

Jeong stopped his show and tended to the woman, along with an EMT, until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital.

@kenjeong (Asian guy from the hangover) is a class act man, jumping off the stage and helping my mom while she’s having a seizure — Ribby?? (@RobbySheldon) May 7, 2018

I'm so glad your mom is okay.



You and your family can come to any of my future shows. On me. DM me to arrange.



(Offer not redeemable for a funnier comedian’s show) https://t.co/FUV262KMp3 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) May 8, 2018

Jeong gave up his medical career in favor of acting and stand-up comedy. He’s appeared in "The Hangover" movie series, TV's "Dr. Ken” and "Community."

@kenjeong at Stand Up Live! A woman had a medical emergency during the show. Ken thinks its heckling, when people are asking for his help. He jumps off stage to assist. An EMT helped, too. Then on with the show! Great night! He is gracious and grateful...AND flipping funny! pic.twitter.com/G0nMWb5wMM — Heather Holmberg (@TippedHatEnt) May 6, 2018

