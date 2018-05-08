Ken Jeong stops comedy show to treat fan having a seizure - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ken Jeong stops comedy show to treat fan having a seizure

(RNN) – Actor and stand-up comedian Ken Jeong proved that his medical degree is no farce.

He was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix over the weekend when a woman in the audience began having a seizure.

Jeong stopped his show and tended to the woman, along with an EMT, until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital.

Jeong gave up his medical career in favor of acting and stand-up comedy. He’s appeared in "The Hangover" movie series, TV's "Dr. Ken” and "Community."

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly