Fermi 2 nuclear plant in Michigan back online after repairs

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan is back online after being shut down for a series of repairs.
DTE Energy spokesman Stephen Tait tells the Monroe News that Fermi 2 in Monroe County was restarted on Sunday.
The plant was offline initially beginning in mid-April following the malfunction of a transformer. The utility had completed its investigation into the transformer malfunction but it stayed offline after an inspection found an issue with a valve on the reactor recirculation system.
The newspaper says the transformer problem appears to have been caused by water in a breaker associated with the transformer.
Fermi 2 supplies 20 percent of the electricity generated by DTE. The Detroit-based utility's plant is located along Lake Erie in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township, near Michigan's border with Ohio.
Information from: Monroe News, http://www.monroenews.com
