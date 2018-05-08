Officials ask for help finding Mason teen missing for three months

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding Crissy Moore, 17, who was last seen Feb. 3 (NCMC)

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children put out an alert for a missing Mason teenager Tuesday.

The organization said Crissy Moore, 17, was last seen at her home in Mason on Feb. 3.

Moore may be in the company of a juvenile male and may be in the Middletown, Franklin, Hamilton, and Fairfield areas, the center says.

Moore is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall with blue eyes. The organization says she has natural blonde hair, but she was last seen with dyed brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (Ohio) at 1-513-695-1490.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.