Ohio elections chief: No major voting problems so far

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on Ohio's primary election (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

The secretary of state's office says no major problems were reported early Tuesday as Ohioans cast ballots in a primary election that includes picking Republican and Democratic nominees for governor.

Voting was steady Tuesday with no long lines reported by late morning.

Elections chief Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) says absentee voting is up from the same time four years ago.

Four main Democrats and two Republicans are running for governor. Voters also are choosing a Republican U.S. Senate candidate and deciding some unusually competitive congressional and state legislative seats.

It made for one of Ohio's most expensive, nasty and unpredictable primary seasons in recent memory.

Also on the ballot is a proposal to change how congressional districts are drawn. That is aimed at reducing gerrymandering, or the partisan manipulation of maps.

12:05 a.m.

One of Ohio's most expensive, nasty and unpredictable primary seasons in recent memory is headed to a nail-biting conclusion.

Voters on Tuesday will pick Republican and Democratic nominees for governor, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate and decide a host of unusually competitive congressional and state legislative seats.

There also is a redistricting proposal backed by both parties on statewide ballots. Issue 1 would amend Ohio's constitution to change the way congressional districts are drawn. The effort is aimed at reducing the partisan manipulation of maps known as gerrymandering.

Primaries also are in store for a GOP state treasurer nominee and in the open congressional races to succeed retired U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee) and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see).

Four main Democrats are seeking Ohio's governorship, as are two Republicans.

