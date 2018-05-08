Mason High School closed after wood shop fired forced evacuations

According to Mason City Schools, the high school is closed after a wood shop fire forced evacuations Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started in the dust collector in the wood shop around 12 p.m., but it was quickly extinguished.

The sprinklers activated, and the high school and the community center were evacuated.

Parents who are picking up their high school student will need to do so at the front of Mason Middle School.

No injuries were reported.

UPDATE - MHS is now closed. Read more for the dismissal plan. https://t.co/2vgBnhYtDH — Mason City Schools (@MasonSchools) May 8, 2018

The students were relocated to the football stadium.

