Police arrest 'Captain Jack Sparrow,' charge him with huffing glue and kicking cops

(RNN) – He calls himself Captain Jack Sparrow.

But at the Knox County, TN, jail, they just refer to him as inmate No. 1133577.

Knoxville police arrested Brian Zielinski in the city’s Market Square area last week after many people said he was acting “odd,” WVLT reported.

The police report said that Zielinski was "talking incoherently and appeared to be under the influence of some type of inhalant."

He tried running from police before they restrained him. Zielinski reportedly told officers to kill him while banging his head on the ground. He kicked officers when they put leg shackles on him.

Zielinski faces multiple charges including evading arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and intoxicants.

He also was arrested last year for burglary while dressed as a pirate, WATE reported. At the time, Zielinski said he goes by the name "Captain Jack Sparrow" and was a member of the Hells Angels.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.