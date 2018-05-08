Suspect in shooting of ATF agent arrested, charged

Springfield Township police responded to a shooting Tuesday around 6 p.m.Full Story >
Springfield Township police responded to a shooting Tuesday around 6 p.m.Full Story >
A teacher and track coach at an Adams County school has been accused of inappropriate behavior with a student.Full Story >
A teacher and track coach at an Adams County school has been accused of inappropriate behavior with a student.Full Story >
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.Full Story >
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.Full Story >
Hamilton County voters had the opportunity to influence both zoo and library funding in Tuesday's primary.Full Story >
Hamilton County voters had the opportunity to influence both zoo and library funding in Tuesday's primary.Full Story >
An Over-the-Rhine woman who was brutally beaten after confronting a drug dealer was shown she is not alone this week.Full Story >
An Over-the-Rhine woman who was brutally beaten after confronting a drug dealer was shown she is not alone this week.Full Story >
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsFull Story >
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsFull Story >
New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unityFull Story >
New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unityFull Story >
New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unityFull Story >
New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unityFull Story >
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedFull Story >
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedFull Story >
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceFull Story >
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceFull Story >
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."Full Story >
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."Full Story >
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showFull Story >
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showFull Story >
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedFull Story >
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedFull Story >