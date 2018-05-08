OH-GOP-House-Contested - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

OH-GOP-House-Contested

By The Associated Press

District 1 SW Corner, Hamilton Co

0 of 509 precincts - 0 percent

Steve Chabot (i) 0 - 0 percent

Samuel Ronan 0 - 0 percent

District 3 Central, Columbus

0 of 611 precincts - 0 percent

Jim Burgess 0 - 0 percent

Abdulkadir Haji 0 - 0 percent

District 4 North Central

0 of 580 precincts - 0 percent

Jim Jordan (i) 0 - 0 percent

Joseph Miller 0 - 0 percent

District 5 Northwest Corner

0 of 596 precincts - 0 percent

Robert Kreienkamp 0 - 0 percent

Bob Latta (i) 0 - 0 percent

Todd Wolfrum 0 - 0 percent

District 6 East/SE, OH River Valley

0 of 698 precincts - 0 percent

Robert Blazek 0 - 0 percent

Bill Johnson (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 7 Northeast

0 of 526 precincts - 0 percent

Bob Gibbs (i) 0 - 0 percent

Patrick Quinn 0 - 0 percent

Terry Robertson 0 - 0 percent

District 9 Pt Cuyahoga to Lucas Cos

0 of 505 precincts - 0 percent

Keith Colton 0 - 0 percent

W. Benjamin Franklin 0 - 0 percent

Steven Kraus 0 - 0 percent

District 10 Southwest, Montgomery Co

0 of 528 precincts - 0 percent

John Anderson 0 - 0 percent

John Mitchel 0 - 0 percent

Mike Turner (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 11 Northwest, Cuyahoga

0 of 592 precincts - 0 percent

Gregory Dunham 0 - 0 percent

Beverly Goldstein 0 - 0 percent

District 12 Central, N Columbus subs

0 of 603 precincts - 0 percent

John Adams 0 - 0 percent

Kevin Bacon 0 - 0 percent

Troy Balderson 0 - 0 percent

Larry Cohen 0 - 0 percent

Jon Halverstadt 0 - 0 percent

Tim Kane 0 - 0 percent

Melanie Leneghan 0 - 0 percent

Pat Manley 0 - 0 percent

Carol O'Brien 0 - 0 percent

Mick Shoemaker 0 - 0 percent

District 16 Northeast

0 of 516 precincts - 0 percent

Anthony Gonzalez 0 - 0 percent

Michael Grusenmeyer 0 - 0 percent

Christina Hagan 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 05-08-2018 13:39

