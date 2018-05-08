OH-GOP-House-Contested

By The Associated Press
0 of 509 precincts - 0 percent
Steve Chabot (i) 0 - 0 percent
Samuel Ronan 0 - 0 percent
0 of 611 precincts - 0 percent
Jim Burgess 0 - 0 percent
Abdulkadir Haji 0 - 0 percent
0 of 580 precincts - 0 percent
Jim Jordan (i) 0 - 0 percent
Joseph Miller 0 - 0 percent
0 of 596 precincts - 0 percent
Robert Kreienkamp 0 - 0 percent
Bob Latta (i) 0 - 0 percent
Todd Wolfrum 0 - 0 percent
0 of 698 precincts - 0 percent
Robert Blazek 0 - 0 percent
Bill Johnson (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 526 precincts - 0 percent
Bob Gibbs (i) 0 - 0 percent
Patrick Quinn 0 - 0 percent
Terry Robertson 0 - 0 percent
0 of 505 precincts - 0 percent
Keith Colton 0 - 0 percent
W. Benjamin Franklin 0 - 0 percent
Steven Kraus 0 - 0 percent
0 of 528 precincts - 0 percent
John Anderson 0 - 0 percent
John Mitchel 0 - 0 percent
Mike Turner (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 592 precincts - 0 percent
Gregory Dunham 0 - 0 percent
Beverly Goldstein 0 - 0 percent
0 of 603 precincts - 0 percent
John Adams 0 - 0 percent
Kevin Bacon 0 - 0 percent
Troy Balderson 0 - 0 percent
Larry Cohen 0 - 0 percent
Jon Halverstadt 0 - 0 percent
Tim Kane 0 - 0 percent
Melanie Leneghan 0 - 0 percent
Pat Manley 0 - 0 percent
Carol O'Brien 0 - 0 percent
Mick Shoemaker 0 - 0 percent
0 of 516 precincts - 0 percent
Anthony Gonzalez 0 - 0 percent
Michael Grusenmeyer 0 - 0 percent
Christina Hagan 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 05-08-2018 13:39
According to Mason City Schools, the high school has been evacuated after a small fire in the wood shop Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Skies will be sunny and blue Tuesday with a high of 76 degrees.Full Story >
A woman fighting to keep drugs out of her neighborhood says she got a violent warning from a local dealer Tuesday night.Full Story >
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children put out an alert for a missing Mason teenager.Full Story >
University of Cincinnati trustees have revoked Bill Cosby's honorary degree.Full Story >
