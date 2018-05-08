OH-Dem-House-Contested

By The Associated Press
0 of 576 precincts - 0 percent
Janet Everhard 0 - 0 percent
Jill Schiller 0 - 0 percent
William Smith 0 - 0 percent
0 of 580 precincts - 0 percent
Janet Garrett 0 - 0 percent
Cody Slatzer-Rose 0 - 0 percent
0 of 596 precincts - 0 percent
Michael Galbraith 0 - 0 percent
James Neu 0 - 0 percent
0 of 698 precincts - 0 percent
Werner Lange 0 - 0 percent
Shawna Roberts 0 - 0 percent
0 of 526 precincts - 0 percent
Ken Harbaugh 0 - 0 percent
Patrick Pikus 0 - 0 percent
0 of 557 precincts - 0 percent
Bill Ebben 0 - 0 percent
Vanessa Enoch 0 - 0 percent
Matthew Guyette 0 - 0 percent
Ted Jones 0 - 0 percent
0 of 505 precincts - 0 percent
Joshua Garcia 0 - 0 percent
Marcy Kaptur (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 528 precincts - 0 percent
Theresa Gasper 0 - 0 percent
Robert Klepinger 0 - 0 percent
Michael Milisits 0 - 0 percent
0 of 603 precincts - 0 percent
Ed Albertson 0 - 0 percent
Danny O'Connor 0 - 0 percent
Jackie Patton 0 - 0 percent
John Peters 0 - 0 percent
John Russell 0 - 0 percent
Zach Scott 0 - 0 percent
Doug Wilson 0 - 0 percent
0 of 573 precincts - 0 percent
Robert Crow 0 - 0 percent
John Luchansky 0 - 0 percent
Tim Ryan (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 633 precincts - 0 percent
Rob Jarvis 0 - 0 percent
Rick Neal 0 - 0 percent
0 of 516 precincts - 0 percent
Mark Dent 0 - 0 percent
Aaron Godfrey 0 - 0 percent
Grant Goodrich 0 - 0 percent
TJ Mulloy 0 - 0 percent
Susan Moran Palmer 0 - 0 percent
John Wilson 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 05-08-2018 13:39
