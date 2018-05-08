OH-Dem-House-Contested - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

OH-Dem-House-Contested

By The Associated Press

District 2 South Central

0 of 576 precincts - 0 percent

Janet Everhard 0 - 0 percent

Jill Schiller 0 - 0 percent

William Smith 0 - 0 percent

District 4 North Central

0 of 580 precincts - 0 percent

Janet Garrett 0 - 0 percent

Cody Slatzer-Rose 0 - 0 percent

District 5 Northwest Corner

0 of 596 precincts - 0 percent

Michael Galbraith 0 - 0 percent

James Neu 0 - 0 percent

District 6 East/SE, OH River Valley

0 of 698 precincts - 0 percent

Werner Lange 0 - 0 percent

Shawna Roberts 0 - 0 percent

District 7 Northeast

0 of 526 precincts - 0 percent

Ken Harbaugh 0 - 0 percent

Patrick Pikus 0 - 0 percent

District 8 Southwest

0 of 557 precincts - 0 percent

Bill Ebben 0 - 0 percent

Vanessa Enoch 0 - 0 percent

Matthew Guyette 0 - 0 percent

Ted Jones 0 - 0 percent

District 9 Pt Cuyahoga to Lucas Cos

0 of 505 precincts - 0 percent

Joshua Garcia 0 - 0 percent

Marcy Kaptur (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 10 Southwest, Montgomery Co

0 of 528 precincts - 0 percent

Theresa Gasper 0 - 0 percent

Robert Klepinger 0 - 0 percent

Michael Milisits 0 - 0 percent

District 12 Central, N Columbus subs

0 of 603 precincts - 0 percent

Ed Albertson 0 - 0 percent

Danny O'Connor 0 - 0 percent

Jackie Patton 0 - 0 percent

John Peters 0 - 0 percent

John Russell 0 - 0 percent

Zach Scott 0 - 0 percent

Doug Wilson 0 - 0 percent

District 13 Northeast, Youngstown

0 of 573 precincts - 0 percent

Robert Crow 0 - 0 percent

John Luchansky 0 - 0 percent

Tim Ryan (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 15 Centrl South of Columbus

0 of 633 precincts - 0 percent

Rob Jarvis 0 - 0 percent

Rick Neal 0 - 0 percent

District 16 Northeast

0 of 516 precincts - 0 percent

Mark Dent 0 - 0 percent

Aaron Godfrey 0 - 0 percent

Grant Goodrich 0 - 0 percent

TJ Mulloy 0 - 0 percent

Susan Moran Palmer 0 - 0 percent

John Wilson 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 05-08-2018 13:39

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly