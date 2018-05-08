OH-GOP-StSen-Contested - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

OH-GOP-StSen-Contested

By The Associated Press

District 1

0 of 280 precincts - 0 percent

Bob Barker 0 - 0 percent

Craig Kupferberg 0 - 0 percent

Robert McColley (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 7

0 of 276 precincts - 0 percent

Brad Lamoreaux 0 - 0 percent

Steve Wilson (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 13

0 of 237 precincts - 0 percent

Nathan Manning 0 - 0 percent

Ryan Sawyer 0 - 0 percent

District 19

0 of 307 precincts - 0 percent

Andrew Brenner 0 - 0 percent

Joel Spitzer 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 05-08-2018 13:39

