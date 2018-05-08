OH-GOP-StSen-Contested

By The Associated Press
0 of 280 precincts - 0 percent
Bob Barker 0 - 0 percent
Craig Kupferberg 0 - 0 percent
Robert McColley (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 276 precincts - 0 percent
Brad Lamoreaux 0 - 0 percent
Steve Wilson (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 237 precincts - 0 percent
Nathan Manning 0 - 0 percent
Ryan Sawyer 0 - 0 percent
0 of 307 precincts - 0 percent
Andrew Brenner 0 - 0 percent
Joel Spitzer 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 05-08-2018 13:39
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
According to Mason City Schools, the high school has been evacuated after a small fire in the wood shop Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
According to Mason City Schools, the high school has been evacuated after a small fire in the wood shop Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Skies will be sunny and blue Tuesday with a high of 76 degrees.Full Story >
Skies will be sunny and blue Tuesday with a high of 76 degrees.Full Story >
A woman fighting to keep drugs out of her neighborhood says she got a violent warning from a local dealer Tuesday night.Full Story >
A woman fighting to keep drugs out of her neighborhood says she got a violent warning from a local dealer Tuesday night.Full Story >
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children put out an alert for a missing Mason teenager.Full Story >
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children put out an alert for a missing Mason teenager.Full Story >
University of Cincinnati trustees have revoked Bill Cosby's honorary degree.Full Story >
University of Cincinnati trustees have revoked Bill Cosby's honorary degree.Full Story >