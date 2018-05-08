OH-Dem-StSen-Contested - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

OH-Dem-StSen-Contested

By The Associated Press

District 9

0 of 230 precincts - 0 percent

Dale Mallory 0 - 0 percent

Cecil Thomas (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 11

0 of 261 precincts - 0 percent

Michael Ashford 0 - 0 percent

Teresa Fedor 0 - 0 percent

District 15

0 of 283 precincts - 0 percent

Hearcel Craig 0 - 0 percent

Jodi Howell 0 - 0 percent

District 21

0 of 298 precincts - 0 percent

Willie Britt 0 - 0 percent

Jeff Johnson 0 - 0 percent

Bill Patmon 0 - 0 percent

Sandra Williams (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 23

0 of 231 precincts - 0 percent

Nickie Antonio 0 - 0 percent

Martin Sweeney 0 - 0 percent

District 25

0 of 266 precincts - 0 percent

John Barnes 0 - 0 percent

Kenny Yuko (i) 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 05-08-2018 13:39

