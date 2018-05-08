OH-Other-Glance-Sum - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

By The Associated Press

U.S. House District 12-Unexpired Term Dem - Special Primary

0 of 603 precincts - 0 percent

Ed Albertson 0 - 0 percent

Danny O'Connor 0 - 0 percent

Jackie Patton 0 - 0 percent

John Russell 0 - 0 percent

Zach Scott 0 - 0 percent

Doug Wilson 0 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 12-Unexpired Term GOP - Special Primary

0 of 603 precincts - 0 percent

Kevin Bacon 0 - 0 percent

Troy Balderson 0 - 0 percent

Larry Cohen 0 - 0 percent

Jon Halverstadt 0 - 0 percent

Tim Kane 0 - 0 percent

Melanie Leneghan 0 - 0 percent

Pat Manley 0 - 0 percent

Carol O'Brien 0 - 0 percent

Mick Shoemaker 0 - 0 percent

Treasurer GOP - Primary

0 of 8,905 precincts - 0 percent

Sandra O'Brien 0 - 0 percent

Robert Sprague 0 - 0 percent

Issue 1 - Create Bipartisan Redistrict

0 of 8,905 precincts - 0 percent

Yes, NPA 0 - 0 percent

No, NPA 0 - 0 percent

