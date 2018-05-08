OH-GOP-StHou-Contested - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

OH-GOP-StHou-Contested

By The Associated Press

District 6

0 of 98 precincts - 0 percent

Michael Canty 0 - 0 percent

Jim Trakas 0 - 0 percent

District 16

0 of 86 precincts - 0 percent

Monique Boyd 0 - 0 percent

Dave Greenspan (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 19

0 of 130 precincts - 0 percent

Tim Barhorst 0 - 0 percent

Chris Curry 0 - 0 percent

Dave Ferguson 0 - 0 percent

District 21

0 of 117 precincts - 0 percent

Stu Harris 0 - 0 percent

Doug Smith 0 - 0 percent

District 37

0 of 106 precincts - 0 percent

Mike Rasor 0 - 0 percent

Craig Shubert 0 - 0 percent

Dexter Vaughan 0 - 0 percent

District 42

0 of 73 precincts - 0 percent

Niraj Antani (i) 0 - 0 percent

Sarah Clark 0 - 0 percent

Marcus Rech 0 - 0 percent

District 43

0 of 98 precincts - 0 percent

Kenneth Henning 0 - 0 percent

Todd Smith 0 - 0 percent

District 47

0 of 94 precincts - 0 percent

Derek Merrin (i) 0 - 0 percent

Barbara Lang 0 - 0 percent

District 50

0 of 85 precincts - 0 percent

Josh Hagan 0 - 0 percent

Reggie Stoltzfus 0 - 0 percent

District 51

0 of 90 precincts - 0 percent

Sara Carruthers 0 - 0 percent

Greg Jolivette 0 - 0 percent

Wes Retherford (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 61

0 of 82 precincts - 0 percent

Jamie Callender 0 - 0 percent

John Plecnik 0 - 0 percent

District 62

0 of 93 precincts - 0 percent

Daniel Kroger 0 - 0 percent

Scott Lipps (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 64

0 of 80 precincts - 0 percent

Randy Law 0 - 0 percent

Martha Yoder 0 - 0 percent

District 65

0 of 106 precincts - 0 percent

John Becker (i) 0 - 0 percent

Erin Neace 0 - 0 percent

District 67

0 of 107 precincts - 0 percent

Kris Jordan 0 - 0 percent

Brian Lorenz 0 - 0 percent

Denise Martin 0 - 0 percent

District 72

0 of 86 precincts - 0 percent

Kevin Black 0 - 0 percent

Larry Householder (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 73

0 of 96 precincts - 0 percent

Rick Perales (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jocelyn Smith 0 - 0 percent

District 78

0 of 99 precincts - 0 percent

Ron Hood (i) 0 - 0 percent

Austin Reid 0 - 0 percent

Andrew Smigelski 0 - 0 percent

District 80

0 of 99 precincts - 0 percent

George Lovett 0 - 0 percent

John O'Brien 0 - 0 percent

Jena Powell 0 - 0 percent

J.D. Winteregg 0 - 0 percent

District 81

0 of 87 precincts - 0 percent

James Hoops (i) 0 - 0 percent

Thomas Liebrecht 0 - 0 percent

District 83

0 of 86 precincts - 0 percent

Cheryl Buckland 0 - 0 percent

Jon Cross 0 - 0 percent

District 84

0 of 99 precincts - 0 percent

Travis Faber 0 - 0 percent

Aaron Heilers 0 - 0 percent

Susan Manchester 0 - 0 percent

District 85

0 of 81 precincts - 0 percent

Rochiel Foulk 0 - 0 percent

Justin Griffis 0 - 0 percent

Joseph Ratermann 0 - 0 percent

Nino Vitale (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 86

0 of 98 precincts - 0 percent

Tracy Richardson 0 - 0 percent

Matthew Sammons 0 - 0 percent

District 87

0 of 106 precincts - 0 percent

Riordan McClain (i) 0 - 0 percent

Steve Reinhard 0 - 0 percent

Doug Weisenauer 0 - 0 percent

District 90

0 of 129 precincts - 0 percent

Brian Baldridge 0 - 0 percent

Gina Collinsworth 0 - 0 percent

Justin Pizzulli 0 - 0 percent

Scottie Powell 0 - 0 percent

District 91

0 of 95 precincts - 0 percent

Beth Ellis 0 - 0 percent

Shane Wilkin 0 - 0 percent

District 96

0 of 127 precincts - 0 percent

Bob Mazeroski 0 - 0 percent

Fiona Ruminski 0 - 0 percent

District 98

0 of 92 precincts - 0 percent

Mark Behrendt 0 - 0 percent

Shane Gunnoe 0 - 0 percent

Larry Hawthorne 0 - 0 percent

Brett Hillyer 0 - 0 percent

Greg Ress 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 05-08-2018 13:44

