OH-GOP-StHou-Contested

0 of 98 precincts - 0 percent
Michael Canty 0 - 0 percent
Jim Trakas 0 - 0 percent
0 of 86 precincts - 0 percent
Monique Boyd 0 - 0 percent
Dave Greenspan (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 130 precincts - 0 percent
Tim Barhorst 0 - 0 percent
Chris Curry 0 - 0 percent
Dave Ferguson 0 - 0 percent
0 of 117 precincts - 0 percent
Stu Harris 0 - 0 percent
Doug Smith 0 - 0 percent
0 of 106 precincts - 0 percent
Mike Rasor 0 - 0 percent
Craig Shubert 0 - 0 percent
Dexter Vaughan 0 - 0 percent
0 of 73 precincts - 0 percent
Niraj Antani (i) 0 - 0 percent
Sarah Clark 0 - 0 percent
Marcus Rech 0 - 0 percent
0 of 98 precincts - 0 percent
Kenneth Henning 0 - 0 percent
Todd Smith 0 - 0 percent
0 of 94 precincts - 0 percent
Derek Merrin (i) 0 - 0 percent
Barbara Lang 0 - 0 percent
0 of 85 precincts - 0 percent
Josh Hagan 0 - 0 percent
Reggie Stoltzfus 0 - 0 percent
0 of 90 precincts - 0 percent
Sara Carruthers 0 - 0 percent
Greg Jolivette 0 - 0 percent
Wes Retherford (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 82 precincts - 0 percent
Jamie Callender 0 - 0 percent
John Plecnik 0 - 0 percent
0 of 93 precincts - 0 percent
Daniel Kroger 0 - 0 percent
Scott Lipps (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 80 precincts - 0 percent
Randy Law 0 - 0 percent
Martha Yoder 0 - 0 percent
0 of 106 precincts - 0 percent
John Becker (i) 0 - 0 percent
Erin Neace 0 - 0 percent
0 of 107 precincts - 0 percent
Kris Jordan 0 - 0 percent
Brian Lorenz 0 - 0 percent
Denise Martin 0 - 0 percent
0 of 86 precincts - 0 percent
Kevin Black 0 - 0 percent
Larry Householder (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 96 precincts - 0 percent
Rick Perales (i) 0 - 0 percent
Jocelyn Smith 0 - 0 percent
0 of 99 precincts - 0 percent
Ron Hood (i) 0 - 0 percent
Austin Reid 0 - 0 percent
Andrew Smigelski 0 - 0 percent
0 of 99 precincts - 0 percent
George Lovett 0 - 0 percent
John O'Brien 0 - 0 percent
Jena Powell 0 - 0 percent
J.D. Winteregg 0 - 0 percent
0 of 87 precincts - 0 percent
James Hoops (i) 0 - 0 percent
Thomas Liebrecht 0 - 0 percent
0 of 86 precincts - 0 percent
Cheryl Buckland 0 - 0 percent
Jon Cross 0 - 0 percent
0 of 99 precincts - 0 percent
Travis Faber 0 - 0 percent
Aaron Heilers 0 - 0 percent
Susan Manchester 0 - 0 percent
0 of 81 precincts - 0 percent
Rochiel Foulk 0 - 0 percent
Justin Griffis 0 - 0 percent
Joseph Ratermann 0 - 0 percent
Nino Vitale (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 98 precincts - 0 percent
Tracy Richardson 0 - 0 percent
Matthew Sammons 0 - 0 percent
0 of 106 precincts - 0 percent
Riordan McClain (i) 0 - 0 percent
Steve Reinhard 0 - 0 percent
Doug Weisenauer 0 - 0 percent
0 of 129 precincts - 0 percent
Brian Baldridge 0 - 0 percent
Gina Collinsworth 0 - 0 percent
Justin Pizzulli 0 - 0 percent
Scottie Powell 0 - 0 percent
0 of 95 precincts - 0 percent
Beth Ellis 0 - 0 percent
Shane Wilkin 0 - 0 percent
0 of 127 precincts - 0 percent
Bob Mazeroski 0 - 0 percent
Fiona Ruminski 0 - 0 percent
0 of 92 precincts - 0 percent
Mark Behrendt 0 - 0 percent
Shane Gunnoe 0 - 0 percent
Larry Hawthorne 0 - 0 percent
Brett Hillyer 0 - 0 percent
Greg Ress 0 - 0 percent
