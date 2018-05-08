OH-Dem-StHou-Contested - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

OH-Dem-StHou-Contested

By The Associated Press

District 8

0 of 96 precincts - 0 percent

Cassandra McDonald 0 - 0 percent

Kent Smith (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 10

0 of 103 precincts - 0 percent

Nelson Cintron 0 - 0 percent

TJ Dow 0 - 0 percent

Kyle Earley 0 - 0 percent

Ronnie Jones 0 - 0 percent

Aanand Mehta 0 - 0 percent

Billy Sharp 0 - 0 percent

Danielle Shepherd 0 - 0 percent

Terrence Upchurch 0 - 0 percent

District 12

0 of 90 precincts - 0 percent

Juanita Brent 0 - 0 percent

Patrice Brown 0 - 0 percent

Earl Campbell 0 - 0 percent

Yvonka Hall 0 - 0 percent

Dimitri McDaniel 0 - 0 percent

Isaac Powell 0 - 0 percent

District 13

0 of 82 precincts - 0 percent

Tom Bullock 0 - 0 percent

Michael Skindell 0 - 0 percent

District 14

0 of 76 precincts - 0 percent

Carl Burgio 0 - 0 percent

Steve Holecko 0 - 0 percent

Rick Raley 0 - 0 percent

Bride Sweeney 0 - 0 percent

District 19

0 of 130 precincts - 0 percent

Noni Banks 0 - 0 percent

Mary Lightbody 0 - 0 percent

District 21

0 of 117 precincts - 0 percent

Beth Liston 0 - 0 percent

Mindy Yocum 0 - 0 percent

District 24

0 of 126 precincts - 0 percent

Andrea Bonny 0 - 0 percent

Mary Relotto 0 - 0 percent

Allison Russo 0 - 0 percent

District 25

0 of 88 precincts - 0 percent

Bernadine Kent (i) 0 - 0 percent

Ismail Mohamed 0 - 0 percent

Lamar Peoples 0 - 0 percent

District 26

0 of 92 precincts - 0 percent

Michael Cole 0 - 0 percent

Erica Crawley 0 - 0 percent

District 28

0 of 91 precincts - 0 percent

Jessica Miranda 0 - 0 percent

Paul Sohi 0 - 0 percent

District 33

0 of 77 precincts - 0 percent

Sedrick Denson 0 - 0 percent

Kathy Goodwin-Williams 0 - 0 percent

District 36

0 of 93 precincts - 0 percent

Timothy Piatt 0 - 0 percent

Noah Spinner 0 - 0 percent

District 39

0 of 77 precincts - 0 percent

Walter Hickman 0 - 0 percent

Fred Strahorn (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 40

0 of 80 precincts - 0 percent

Albert Griggs 0 - 0 percent

Ryan Taylor 0 - 0 percent

District 42

0 of 73 precincts - 0 percent

Zach Dickerson 0 - 0 percent

Autumn Kern 0 - 0 percent

District 44

0 of 85 precincts - 0 percent

Paula Hudson 0 - 0 percent

Robert Worthington 0 - 0 percent

District 56

0 of 80 precincts - 0 percent

Mark Ballard 0 - 0 percent

Joseph Miller III 0 - 0 percent

Claudia Olaes 0 - 0 percent

Cory Shawver 0 - 0 percent

District 59

0 of 113 precincts - 0 percent

Larry Moliterno 0 - 0 percent

Eric Ungaro 0 - 0 percent

District 66

0 of 93 precincts - 0 percent

Brian Flick 0 - 0 percent

Jeff Richards 0 - 0 percent

District 75

0 of 95 precincts - 0 percent

Denise Baba 0 - 0 percent

Randi Clites 0 - 0 percent

Alice Freitas 0 - 0 percent

District 90

0 of 129 precincts - 0 percent

Adrienne Buckler 0 - 0 percent

Joni Fearing 0 - 0 percent

District 97

0 of 96 precincts - 0 percent

Kristine Geis 0 - 0 percent

Jennifer Mahoney 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 05-08-2018 13:44

