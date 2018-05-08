OH-Dem-StHou-Contested

By The Associated Press
0 of 96 precincts - 0 percent
Cassandra McDonald 0 - 0 percent
Kent Smith (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 103 precincts - 0 percent
Nelson Cintron 0 - 0 percent
TJ Dow 0 - 0 percent
Kyle Earley 0 - 0 percent
Ronnie Jones 0 - 0 percent
Aanand Mehta 0 - 0 percent
Billy Sharp 0 - 0 percent
Danielle Shepherd 0 - 0 percent
Terrence Upchurch 0 - 0 percent
0 of 90 precincts - 0 percent
Juanita Brent 0 - 0 percent
Patrice Brown 0 - 0 percent
Earl Campbell 0 - 0 percent
Yvonka Hall 0 - 0 percent
Dimitri McDaniel 0 - 0 percent
Isaac Powell 0 - 0 percent
0 of 82 precincts - 0 percent
Tom Bullock 0 - 0 percent
Michael Skindell 0 - 0 percent
0 of 76 precincts - 0 percent
Carl Burgio 0 - 0 percent
Steve Holecko 0 - 0 percent
Rick Raley 0 - 0 percent
Bride Sweeney 0 - 0 percent
0 of 130 precincts - 0 percent
Noni Banks 0 - 0 percent
Mary Lightbody 0 - 0 percent
0 of 117 precincts - 0 percent
Beth Liston 0 - 0 percent
Mindy Yocum 0 - 0 percent
0 of 126 precincts - 0 percent
Andrea Bonny 0 - 0 percent
Mary Relotto 0 - 0 percent
Allison Russo 0 - 0 percent
0 of 88 precincts - 0 percent
Bernadine Kent (i) 0 - 0 percent
Ismail Mohamed 0 - 0 percent
Lamar Peoples 0 - 0 percent
0 of 92 precincts - 0 percent
Michael Cole 0 - 0 percent
Erica Crawley 0 - 0 percent
0 of 91 precincts - 0 percent
Jessica Miranda 0 - 0 percent
Paul Sohi 0 - 0 percent
0 of 77 precincts - 0 percent
Sedrick Denson 0 - 0 percent
Kathy Goodwin-Williams 0 - 0 percent
0 of 93 precincts - 0 percent
Timothy Piatt 0 - 0 percent
Noah Spinner 0 - 0 percent
0 of 77 precincts - 0 percent
Walter Hickman 0 - 0 percent
Fred Strahorn (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 80 precincts - 0 percent
Albert Griggs 0 - 0 percent
Ryan Taylor 0 - 0 percent
0 of 73 precincts - 0 percent
Zach Dickerson 0 - 0 percent
Autumn Kern 0 - 0 percent
0 of 85 precincts - 0 percent
Paula Hudson 0 - 0 percent
Robert Worthington 0 - 0 percent
0 of 80 precincts - 0 percent
Mark Ballard 0 - 0 percent
Joseph Miller III 0 - 0 percent
Claudia Olaes 0 - 0 percent
Cory Shawver 0 - 0 percent
0 of 113 precincts - 0 percent
Larry Moliterno 0 - 0 percent
Eric Ungaro 0 - 0 percent
0 of 93 precincts - 0 percent
Brian Flick 0 - 0 percent
Jeff Richards 0 - 0 percent
0 of 95 precincts - 0 percent
Denise Baba 0 - 0 percent
Randi Clites 0 - 0 percent
Alice Freitas 0 - 0 percent
0 of 129 precincts - 0 percent
Adrienne Buckler 0 - 0 percent
Joni Fearing 0 - 0 percent
0 of 96 precincts - 0 percent
Kristine Geis 0 - 0 percent
Jennifer Mahoney 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 05-08-2018 13:44
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
