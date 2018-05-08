WATCH: Meet Mooshy the Moose

The massive moose wandered through a Merrimack, NH, neighborhood before looking in the front door of a home. (Source: Nichole DiVietro)

(RNN) – It’s not every day a massive moose drops by to say, “Good morning.”

Nichole and Erik DiVietro got their own close encounter this week in their Merrimack, NH, neighborhood.

“This moose came into our yard & walked right up to our door! What a beautiful sight to see!” Nichole DiVietro said in her YouTube post. “I thought it was going to try to walk through my door. LOL”

It turned into a touching moment for the family.

“We called her ‘Mooshy’ in honor of my sister Mishy who recently passed away,” DiVietro said on Facebook.

“Erik, my husband, said I needed to experience this to be encouraged ... and I said, ‘Maybe Mishy asked God to send it to cheer me up.’ So my husband named the moose Mooshy.”

