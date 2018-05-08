Mount Zion Road project facing delays - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Mount Zion Road project facing delays

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Road work continues in Boone County on a project coming up on two years in the making. 

Orange barrels are a common sight along the stretch of Mt. Zion Road. A three mile widening project that extends to US 42 from the 71/75 ramps.

City administrator David Plummer said it's all in an effort to meet the growing demand of the fast growing community of Union.

"This area is exploding from a residential standpoint and it's only going to increase the further years down the road so this road is definitely an indicator of things to come," he said. 

Crews are still tearing up the road before they're able to pave the five-lane highway.

It was projected to be complete by the fall and now that's been pushed back to next year. 

