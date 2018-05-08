Mount Zion Road project facing delays

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.

Road work continues in Boone County on a project coming up on two years in the making.

Orange barrels are a common sight along the stretch of Mt. Zion Road. A three mile widening project that extends to US 42 from the 71/75 ramps.

City administrator David Plummer said it's all in an effort to meet the growing demand of the fast growing community of Union.

"This area is exploding from a residential standpoint and it's only going to increase the further years down the road so this road is definitely an indicator of things to come," he said.

Crews are still tearing up the road before they're able to pave the five-lane highway.

It was projected to be complete by the fall and now that's been pushed back to next year.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.