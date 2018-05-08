Dish has to pay $61M for illegal telemarketing; you can see if y - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Dish has to pay $61M for illegal telemarketing; you can see if you're eligible

The max award per person is $1,200. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) The max award per person is $1,200. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

(RNN) – There are 18,066 owners of phone numbers across the country entitled to a portion of a $61 million class action telemarketing judgment against Dish Network, and there’s an easy way to see if your're included.

The cash award is intended for individuals who were on the national Do Not Call Registry, yet were still contacted by Dish telemarketers between May 11, 2010 and Aug. 1, 2011.

According to the legal firm which handled the case, 51,119 calls were made to the more than 18,000 numbers affected between those time frames.

The firm, Kurtzman Carson Consultants, says on a page outlining the case that the max award per person is $1,200.

They have set up a page where you can input your phone number and see if you are eligible for the judgment.

CLICK HERE: See if your phone number is eligible

If your number is eligible, you may submit a payment claim. The claim period ends on June 18.

The case was submitted by a man named Thomas Krakauer in North Carolina in 2014. The jury determined Dish was responsible for a telemarketing agency illegally making calls to numbers on the Do Not Call Registry on its behalf.

Kurtzman Carson Consultants warns that, pending appeals, payments likely won’t happen for another 6 to 12 months.

Last year Dish also reached a $280 million settlement for the same violation, in the largest ever Do Not Call Registry-related penalty, with the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission, and attorneys general from four states.

In that case, the court found that Dish “created a situation in which unscrupulous sales persons used illegal practices to sell Dish Network programming any way they could.”

“Dish’s denial of responsibility and lack of regard for consumers are deeply disturbing,” the ruling said.

