Dolly Parton visits senior center in hometown

SEVIERVILLE, TN (WATE/CNN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton made a surprise visit to a senior center in her hometown Monday.

She was there to unveil its new name: "My People Senior Activity Center." The center was renamed in honor of Parton's parents, Robert and Avie Lee Parton.

The 72-year-old singer joked that she's a senior too, even making fun of her plastic surgery.

Parton has dedicated her time and money to improving the facility, which serves as a place for seniors to socialize and stay active. It offers activities like fitness classes, games and woodworking.

Parton shouted "girl power" when she saw more women doing woodworking than men.

She also gave her own secret to staying young: be busy, stay active and get involved.

