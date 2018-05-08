VIDEO: Wow! Massive cloud of pollen erupts from trees

When the bulldozer taps the tree, pollen erupts from its leaves so thick that it replicates the tree's shape. (Source: CNN/FACEBOOK

MILLVILLE, NJ (CNN) - Achoo! Pollen is so dense in New Jersey that it exploded into a cloud of green when a bulldozer tapped it on Monday.

Pollen erupted from the leaves so thick, that it replicated the tree's shape as it fell.

The area won't be getting much relief anytime soon as pollen fall will be medium-high over the next few days.

The video has been shared tens of thousands of times.

