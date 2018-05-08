How to spot phony Amazon reviews

Before you buy something you likely read at least a few customer reviews. But research shows phony reviews and paid reviews are still a problem on Amazon.

The Washington Post analyzed customer reviews for popular products, like Bluetooth headphones and speakers, and found many of them appear to violate Amazon’s ban on paid reviews. Many of those reviews had identical language and descriptions, as if that wording had been cut and pasted.

The Post said many of those phony reviews get their start on Facebook, where sellers look for shoppers in groups like Amazon Review Club, to give positive reviews in exchange for money or gifts.

Amazon said it purges shoppers who break the rules, and Facebook has started deleting groups that match sellers and potential reviewers.

In the meantime, here are some signs you’re reading a phony review: If every single review of that product is five star and glowing - that’s a red flag. So are rapid-fire reviews, all made within a matter of hours of each other. So is language that sounds like it was lifted right from a sales brochure. And make sure to look for that “verified purchase” label that Amazon adds, too.

There are websites that help you filter out the phony reviews, using different databases and algorithms. Here are those links:

