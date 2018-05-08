'Dine-and-Dash Dater' leaves woman with $130 tab - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Dine-and-Dash Dater' leaves woman with $130 tab

After 10 minutes, the woman realized her date wasn't returning. She was stuck with the $130 bill and paid it. (Source: Plenty of Fish/CNN) After 10 minutes, the woman realized her date wasn't returning. She was stuck with the $130 bill and paid it. (Source: Plenty of Fish/CNN)

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - Another woman in Pasadena, CA, has fallen victim to the man being called the "Dine-and-Dash" dater.

“He was good looking. Right away I think, ‘Why did he choose me,” said the woman who does not wish to be identified. We'll refer to her as Michelle.

She soon found out why Paul Gonzales wanted to have dinner after meeting on a dating app. She didn’t want to be identified but wanted to spread the word that the “Dine-and-Dash dater" just did it to her at Smitty’s Bar and Grill in Pasadena.

“He ordered a salad with shrimp, a filet mignon, yes, he went all out,” Michelle said.

As he washed down the main course with two cups of coffee, Michelle said Gonzales told her he was worried because his aunt is very sick.

“All of a sudden he’s all, ‘Oh, my phone’s dying and I’m waiting on the call from my mom about my aunt. I’m going to go to the car to get my charger.’ And then my first comment to him when he got up was, ‘Oh what, you’re not coming back,” she explained.

After 10 minutes, Michelle realized he wasn’t. She was stuck with the $130 bill and paid it.

“I didn’t mention it to the restaurant, nothing. I think I was more embarrassed, my pride was just like, you know, I felt dumb,” Michelle said.

At the time, Michelle had no idea Gonzales has been accused of the same routine, rather routinely — for years now. He did the same at Mercardo Restaurant last week, another woman at BJ’s last March, and at least two other women who’ve all come forward.

“In California, it’s a crime to dine-and-dash,” said attorney Kelly Chang Rickert.

She says if you become a victim of dining and dashing, make a police report because it is a crime against the restaurant.

“You can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to $1,000 if your dine-and-dash bill was under $950,” Rickert said.

Michelle’s pride may be hurt, but she’s mad. She decided to call him and give him a piece of her mind. No answer on his cell, but she wants him to answer for his actions.

“I think he owes every woman an apology,” Michelle said, “I think that would humble him by having to apologize to the women.”

Copyright 2018 KCAL, KCBS, KCAL, KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.

