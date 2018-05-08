Reds deal C Devin Mesoraco, fan reaction GIFs pretty much sum up season so far

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds dealt catcher Devin Mesoraco to the Mets for pitcher Matt Harvey.

The Reds acquired Harvey and cash in the deal. Harvey is expected to join the team later this week in Los Angeles.

The #Reds have acquired RHP Matt Harvey from the Mets in exchange for C Devin Mesoraco and cash. Harvey will join the team later this week in Los Angeles. The Reds have also selected the contract of C Tony Cruz from the Triple-A @LouisvilleBats. pic.twitter.com/n4mCjfbWXK — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 8, 2018

We've acquired Devin Mesoraco from Cincinnati for Matt Harvey. In addition, we've placed Todd Frazier on the 10-Day DL, with a left hamstring strain. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, we've transferred Anthony Swarzak to the 60-Day DL. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 8, 2018

The response from Reds fans on Twitter has been less than optimistic, and essentially sums up Cincinnati's season so far (which has been one of the franchise's worst starts since the Great Depression).

Can his career be any more over?? pic.twitter.com/lgGdi5vXmj — Stephen Jester (@JesterKing27) May 8, 2018

