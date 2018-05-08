Reds deal C Devin Mesoraco, fan reaction GIFs pretty much sum up - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds deal C Devin Mesoraco, fan reaction GIFs pretty much sum up season so far

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds dealt catcher Devin Mesoraco to the Mets for pitcher Matt Harvey.

The Reds acquired Harvey and cash in the deal. Harvey is expected to join the team later this week in Los Angeles.

The response from Reds fans on Twitter has been less than optimistic, and essentially sums up Cincinnati's season so far (which has been one of the franchise's worst starts since the Great Depression).

You can see them below:

The Mets are in Cincinnati on Tuesday for a 7:10 p.m. game. FOX19 will update this story.

