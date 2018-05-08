Uber partnering with NASA on flying taxi initiative

The company's digital concierge, known only as the Google Assistant, could gain new abilities to handle tasks such as making restaurant reservations without human hand-holding.Full Story >
Uber is hoping commercial trips on flying taxis will become viable by 2023.Full Story >
A study by the Anti-Defamation League has found millions of anti-Semitic messages on Twitter.Full Story >
Microsoft's annual Build conference for software developers kicks off on Monday, giving the company an opportunity to offer updates on its computing platforms and services.Full Story >
