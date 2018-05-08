Uber partnering with NASA on flying taxi initiative

Uber is hoping commercial trips on flying taxis will become viable by 2023. (Source: CNN/Uber)

(CNN) - Rideshare giant Uber is teaming with NASA to simulate flying taxis in urban areas.

Uber is working on a ridesharing network of flying cars to help cut down on road congestion.

The space agency is going to conduct simulations to create industry standards and regulations for such vehicles. Uber is hoping commercial trips on flying taxis will become viable by 2023.

Riders would book through the app, just like millions do now every day.

Uber first announced plans to develop electric flying vehicles in 2016.

NASA joined the program a year later by developing air traffic management for a flying car fleet.

