Mueller questioned Russian oligarch about payments to Michael Co - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Mueller questioned Russian oligarch about payments to Michael Cohen

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team questioned a Russian oligarch about hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. (Source: CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller's team questioned a Russian oligarch about hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – Special counsel Robert Mueller's team questioned a Russian oligarch about payments to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

This is one of the newest developments in Mueller's investigation into Russian dealings.

Viktor Vekselberg, the oligarch, is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mueller asked him about hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments his company's U.S. affiliate made to Cohen after the election, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Last month, the Trump administration sanctioned him and others for activities including election interference.

Sources said investigators also asked Vekselberg about donations made by the head of his company's U.S. affiliate to Trump's inaugural and campaign funds.

The business relationship between Cohen and Vekselberg, as well as the purpose of those payments, are unclear.

But the investigation could add to Cohen's existing legal troubles.

Cohen's home and office were raided by the FBI last month.

According to court documents, prosecutors said at least part of that inquiry stemmed from a referral from Mueller's office.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Facebook bans foreign ads in Ireland abortion referendum

    Facebook bans foreign ads in Ireland abortion referendum

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-05-08 13:45:13 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 8:00 PM EDT2018-05-09 00:00:29 GMT
    Facebook says it is banning foreign advertisements related to Ireland's abortion referendum, amid concerns that North American groups are trying to influence the campaign.Full Story >
    Facebook says it is banning foreign advertisements related to Ireland's abortion referendum, amid concerns that North American groups are trying to influence the campaign.Full Story >

  • Mueller questioned Russian oligarch about payments to Michael Cohen

    Mueller questioned Russian oligarch about payments to Michael Cohen

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:27:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:59:50 GMT
    Special counsel Robert Mueller's team questioned a Russian oligarch about hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. (Source: CNN)Special counsel Robert Mueller's team questioned a Russian oligarch about hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. (Source: CNN)

    Special counsel Robert Mueller's team questioned a Russian oligarch about hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

    Full Story >

    Special counsel Robert Mueller's team questioned a Russian oligarch about hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

    Full Story >

  • Vice president's brother wins GOP bid for his old House seat

    Vice president's brother wins GOP bid for his old House seat

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:45:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:51:40 GMT
    The brother of Vice President Mike Pence is hoping his famous name and backing from other top Republicans will lift him to victory in an Indiana congressional primary against an entrepreneur who mostly self-funded...Full Story >
    The brother of Vice President Mike Pence is hoping his famous name and backing from other top Republicans will lift him to victory in an Indiana congressional primary against an entrepreneur who mostly self-funded his campaign.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly