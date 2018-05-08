By The Associated Press
The polls have closed in Ohio, where voters are choosing Democratic and Republican nominees who will vie for the governor and U.S. Senate in this fall's general election.
Polls throughout Ohio closed at 7:30 p.m. Voters on Tuesday also decided a number of unusually competitive congressional and state legislative seats.
In addition to those races, voters cast ballots on a bipartisan redistricting proposal that would change how congressional districts are drawn. The effort is aimed at reducing the partisan manipulation of maps known as gerrymandering.
Absentee voting is up compared with the 2014 midterm election, the secretary of state's office said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds dealt catcher Devin Mesoraco to the Mets for pitcher Matt Harvey.Full Story >
On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds dealt catcher Devin Mesoraco to the Mets for pitcher Matt Harvey.Full Story >
A woman fighting to keep drugs out of her neighborhood says she got a violent warning from a local dealer Tuesday night.Full Story >
A woman fighting to keep drugs out of her neighborhood says she got a violent warning from a local dealer Tuesday night.Full Story >
Kentucky's attorney general joined teachers and students Tuesday in northern Kentucky to honor a 32-year employee of the Covington Independent School District.Full Story >
Kentucky's attorney general joined teachers and students Tuesday in northern Kentucky to honor a 32-year employee of the Covington Independent School District.Full Story >
Before you buy something you likely read at least a few customer reviews. But research shows phony reviews and paid reviews are still a problem on Amazon.Full Story >
Before you buy something you likely read at least a few customer reviews. But research shows phony reviews and paid reviews are still a problem on Amazon.Full Story >
Tonight will be clear and Wednesday clouds will increase with scattered showers possible by late afternoon.Full Story >
Tonight will be clear and Wednesday clouds will increase with scattered showers possible by late afternoon.Full Story >