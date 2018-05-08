By The Associated Press



The polls have closed in Ohio, where voters are choosing Democratic and Republican nominees who will vie for the governor and U.S. Senate in this fall's general election.

Polls throughout Ohio closed at 7:30 p.m. Voters on Tuesday also decided a number of unusually competitive congressional and state legislative seats.

In addition to those races, voters cast ballots on a bipartisan redistricting proposal that would change how congressional districts are drawn. The effort is aimed at reducing the partisan manipulation of maps known as gerrymandering.

Absentee voting is up compared with the 2014 midterm election, the secretary of state's office said.

