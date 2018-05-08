Ohio Governor's race 2018: DeWine and Cordray to face-off in November

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine (R) and Richard Cordray (D), who served as consumer watchdog under President Barack Obama, will face off in Ohio's gubernatorial election in November 2018 (File)

Republican Mike DeWine will face Democrat Richard Cordray in Ohio's race to replace Gov. John Kasich in November.

Republicans and Democrats picked their nominees Tuesday after a year marked by ever-fluctuating candidate lineups, surprise campaign mergers and nasty attacks.

The 71-year-old DeWine is a moderate Republican who served two terms in the U.S. Senate. He is currently the state's Attorney General and served as Lt. Governor from 1991-1994.

DeWine was endorsed by the Ohio Republican Party and was bolstered by his partnership with Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted, who dropped his own governor bid to become DeWine's running mate.

Cordray, 59, led the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under Barack Obama and President Donald Trump. He featured Obama in his ads and campaigned with Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who created the bureau.

He also served as Ohio's Attorney General from 2009-2011.

