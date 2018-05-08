Ohio GOP Rep. Gibbs wins 3-way primary, seeks 5th term

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Republican Bob Gibbs has defeated two primary challengers as he seeks his fifth term in Congress from Ohio's 7th District.

Gibbs faced self-described Christian conservative Terry Robertson and Navy veteran Patrick Quinn in Tuesday's primary.

Quinn had lost a bid for nomination in a 2016 legislative race. Gibbs beat Robertson with 75 percent of the primary vote in 2016 in U.S. House District 7, then won re-election with 64 percent of the vote.

Gibbs is a longtime Holmes County farmer and former state legislator.

On the Democratic side, Navy veteran Ken Harbaugh faced businessman Patrick Pikus.

Harbaugh has shown fundraising ability, giving Democrats hope for challenging Gibbs in November.

