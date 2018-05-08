Resource officer uses stun gun on 'physically aggressive' student, school officials say

A student at Northwest Passage in Colerain Township is reported to have been "physically aggressive" toward a school resource officer Tuesday. (WXIX)

A student at Northwest Passage in Colerain Township is reported to have been "physically aggressive" toward a school resource officer Tuesday.

School officials say the resource officer used a stun gun on the student. The incident drew out a call for help from the Colerain Township Police Department and they have confirmed that two people were detained as a result of the incident.

The aftermath of the altercation is drawing attention on social media after a video of an officer and a bystander interacting was captured on camera. A Colerain police officer can be heard warning the woman to "Get back" a few times before making a move toward the woman holding the camera.

Colerain police released the following statement about the incident:

Chief Mark C. Denney of the Colerain Police Department reports that the Colerain Police Department has learned of a Facebook video that has surfaced of an incident. The Colerain Police Department has a thorough and detailed process for investigating such incidents and will begin that process immediately.

Officials with Northwest Local Schools are also addressing the altercation that occurred at their alternate school campus. Superintendent Todd Bowling released a statement that reads:

Today, at a NWLSD alternate placement school, Northwest Passage, a student became physically aggressive toward a school resource officer. As a result of the student’s aggression, the student was tased by the resource officer and local police departments were notified and quickly arrived on site. The Northwest Passage staff’s first course of action was to move other students away from the situation and try to calm the situation. In the meantime, the aggressive student was moved outside of the building and detained by police. The officers worked with the staff to calm down student witnesses. While the entire situation was unfortunate and disruptive, the quick action of the staff and officers helped to diffuse the incident. After approximately 10 minutes, the remaining students resumed class as regularly scheduled. Students were released 25 minutes early to allow the staff time to debrief. We are dedicated to the safety of our students and staff.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.