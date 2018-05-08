Republican Jim Renacci to face Sherrod Brown for U.S. Senate - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Republican Jim Renacci to face Sherrod Brown for U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci has won the Republican primary to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio this fall.

Renacci had the backing of President Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday's five-way contest.

Also in the race were Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons, Marysville small-business owner Melissa Ackison, Cincinnati-area financial management company founder Daniel Kiley and retired public administrator Don Elijah Eckhart, from Galloway.

Renacci started out running for governor but said he switched to the Senate race with White House encouragement after Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel withdrew for personal reasons.

Gibbons is also a Trump supporter and already was in the Senate race when Renacci entered. Gibbons has sued the congressman alleging false and defamatory statements, including that Gibbons is anti-Trump.

Renacci's campaign discounted that lawsuit as "sad and desperate."

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

