Hamilton County zoo, library levies passing as more precinct results pour in

Hamilton County voters had the opportunity to influence both zoo and library funding in Tuesday's primary.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, it appeared they would pass both. With nearly 3/4 of precincts reporting, votes in favor of the zoo levy led 63,900 to 17,900 and votes in favor of the library levy led 51,700 to 29,600. To follow these results and more, follow the link below.

Primary election results for Ohio and Indiana

Issue 2 dealt with a proposed renewal to a Hamilton County tax levy that funds feeding, care, and maintenance at the Cincinnati Zoo. For the past 10 years, Hamilton County residents have paid $10.08 each year for a property valued at $100,000 as part of the zoo levy.

The levy funds 17 percent of the zoo’s operating budget, according to supporters.

Coming into this year's primary, voters had approved the zoo levy seven out of eight times since the first one in 1982, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Issue 3 dealt with a newly proposed levy to help with Hamilton County public library operating expenses and capital improvements.

The proposed increase will cost taxpayers an additional $35 per $100,000 of property value, the Enquirer reports.

Without this levy, the libraries would not have been able to "meet existing facility and customer needs," The Friends of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County had said.

