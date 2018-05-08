Ex-Ohio State, NFL player Gonzalez wins GOP US House primary

CLEVELAND (AP) - A former Ohio State University football star has won the Republican nomination in the race to succeed Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-cee) in Ohio's U.S. House District 16.
Renacci's northeast Ohio seat is coming open because of his run for U.S. Senate.
Former Buckeyes and Indianapolis Colts receiver Anthony Gonzalez won a three-way primary Tuesday with state Rep. Christina Hagan and physician Michael Grusenmeyer. Both Hagan and Gonzalez aligned themselves with Republican President Donald Trump on issues such as building a border wall.
Gonzalez is the son of a Cuba-born Cleveland businessman.
Six candidates were battling Tuesday in the Democratic primary in the district.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
