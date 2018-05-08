Rachel Crooks, who said Trump forcibly kissed her, wins Ohio Dem - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Rachel Crooks, who said Trump forcibly kissed her, wins Ohio Dem primary

Crooks was a receptionist at Trump Tower in 2005, when she says Trump kissed her without her permission.

(CNN) - A woman who says Donald Trump kissed her without consent decades ago will be on Ohio's general election ballot.

Rachel Crooks won the Democratic primary on Tuesday for a seat in the Ohio state legislature.

She was running unopposed in the primary.

Crooks first came forward with her claims just before the presidential election in 2016.

She was a receptionist at Trump Tower in 2005, when she says Trump kissed her without her permission.

Trump denies the allegations.

