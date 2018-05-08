Adams County teacher, 26, charged with sexual battery - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Adams County teacher, 26, charged with sexual battery

ADAMS COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

A teacher and track coach at an Adams County school has been accused of inappropriate behavior with a student.

Laura Welfley, 26, has been charged with sexual battery. FOX19 has been told she teaches at West Union Junior and Senior High School.

She is accused of inappropriate behavior with a male student.

