18-year-old wanted in connection with Springfield Twp shooting

Springfield Township police responded to a shooting Tuesday around 6 p.m.

It happened on the 2000 block of Mistyhill Drive.

Once on scene, officers located a male juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Kevin Coes, Jr., 18, is wanted in connection with the shooting. A felonious assault warrant has been issued for his arrest.

