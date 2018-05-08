18-year-old wanted in connection with Springfield Twp shooting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

18-year-old wanted in connection with Springfield Twp shooting

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Source: Hamilton County Source: Hamilton County
SPRINGFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) -

Springfield Township police responded to a shooting Tuesday around 6 p.m.

It happened on the 2000 block of Mistyhill Drive.

Once on scene, officers located a male juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Kevin Coes, Jr., 18, is wanted in connection with the shooting. A felonious assault warrant has been issued for his arrest.

