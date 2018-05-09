State lawmaker backed by Tiberi wins GOP nod for House seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio state senator backed by former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee) has won the Republican primary to succeed him.
Sen. Troy Balderson, of Zanesville, won a crowded 12th District race where he was neck-and-neck with rival candidate Melanie Leneghan (LEH'-nih-hahn), a conservative political newcomer backed by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, well into Tuesday evening.
The politically moderate Tiberi, who held the seat for almost 18 years, and Jordan, a staunch conservative, both got personally involved in the campaigns. Jordan called Leneghan the best candidate to carry out President Donald Trump's agenda in Washington.
Balderson will face Franklin County Recorder Danny O'Connor, who prevailed in a 10-way Democratic primary, this fall.
Both won two separate primaries: for Tiberi's unexpired term, and for the full term beginning in January.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
