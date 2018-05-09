Former longtime Ohio mayor convicted in gambling probe

NILES, Ohio (AP) - A former longtime northeast Ohio mayor accused of running an illegal gambling house has been convicted of corruption and gambling charges.
Trumbull County jurors on Monday found former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante guilty of multiple charges that include tampering with records, theft in office, gambling and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
The Ohio Attorney General's Office has said Infante received nearly $200,000 in unreported cash, income and gifts and ran an illegal gambling house in Girard.
Infante was Niles mayor 24 years before losing in the 2015 Democratic primary. Niles is roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.
His attorney declined to comment on the verdict, citing a judge's gag order.
Infante's wife has pleaded no contest to filing false income tax records and falsification.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Springfield Township police responded to a shooting Tuesday around 6 p.m.Full Story >
Springfield Township police responded to a shooting Tuesday around 6 p.m.Full Story >
A teacher and track coach at an Adams County school has been accused of inappropriate behavior with a student.Full Story >
A teacher and track coach at an Adams County school has been accused of inappropriate behavior with a student.Full Story >
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.Full Story >
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.Full Story >
Hamilton County voters had the opportunity to influence both zoo and library funding in Tuesday's primary.Full Story >
Hamilton County voters had the opportunity to influence both zoo and library funding in Tuesday's primary.Full Story >
An Over-the-Rhine woman who was brutally beaten after confronting a drug dealer was shown she is not alone this week.Full Story >
An Over-the-Rhine woman who was brutally beaten after confronting a drug dealer was shown she is not alone this week.Full Story >