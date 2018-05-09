Former longtime Ohio mayor convicted in gambling probe

NILES, Ohio (AP) - A former longtime northeast Ohio mayor accused of running an illegal gambling house has been convicted of corruption and gambling charges.

Trumbull County jurors on Monday found former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante guilty of multiple charges that include tampering with records, theft in office, gambling and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office has said Infante received nearly $200,000 in unreported cash, income and gifts and ran an illegal gambling house in Girard.

Infante was Niles mayor 24 years before losing in the 2015 Democratic primary. Niles is roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

His attorney declined to comment on the verdict, citing a judge's gag order.

Infante's wife has pleaded no contest to filing false income tax records and falsification.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.